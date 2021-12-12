Dundalk restaurant offers free festive feast for homeless

In a wonderful act of kindness this festive season, the Singh family who run the Sitar Indian Restaurant, announced that they will feed the homeless on Christmas Day for free.

Sitar Indian Cuisine at 32 Chapel Street in Dundalk

The kind-hearted restaurateurs of the popular eaterie at 32 Chapel Street in Dundalk will open their doors on Christmas Day to offer a free takeaway hot meal to any homeless, elderly or vulnerable people who calls to them.

Jitendra Singh of Sitar Indian Restaurant, told the Dundalk Democrat that they made the decision to open their door to feed the homeless on Christmas Day because “we've received great support since we opened our doors in February, so we wanted to give something back to the community.”

“We did something similar two year ago as well”, Jitendra adds, recalling making the same offer to those in need in Carlingford, when the restaurant was located in the village in 2019.

Ahead of Christmas Day this year, Jitendra says, “We are not sure about the numbers yet but we are very excited about it.”

The family have made the generous decision to open their takeaway on Christmas Day from 5pm to 8pm to serve those in need a free takeaway hot meal with an Indian Masala Tea.

The Singh's add that people may pick up a meal for a senior or a neighbour with a disability if they can't make it out themselves.

On the restaurant's social media page where they first announced the decision, the Singh family stress that “Whomever walks through our door will have total anonymity. No questions will be asked! There'll be no pictures or anything like that taken.”

At a time of difficulty for many, especially during the Covid crisis, Jitendra looks to bring some hope and optimism to people's lives, telling the Democrat that “hopefully it will lift up people's spirits in the midst of these difficult times.”

