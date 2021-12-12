Mannan Castle Golf Notes: All to play for in final round of Winter League

Mannan Castle Men

After 7 weeks of fierce competition our Winter League reaches its climax this coming weekend. During the league there has been some great golf played with some excellent scores returned. Our course is in fantastic shape for the last week in November and credit must go to our hardworking and appreciated green-keeping team

In Division 1 we have a “Battle Royal” heading into the final round with Vice Captain Micheal O`Rourke holding a 7-point lead over our President Philip McGovern. Can the President pull a cracker and reel in the incoming Captain or will Micheal hold his nerve on the final day?

In Division 2 it literally could not be any tighter at the top. Michael McCartan, Gerry Matthews & Fergal Brady are all tied on 159 points heading into the final weekend. Maybe we should put the three of them together and send them out in the final group on Sunday and see how they handle the pressure.

Meanwhile Division 3 has only 3 points separate the top 4 players. Kenneth Devlin leads on 148, Tommy Hoey is level with Richard Mulholland on 146 & Kevin Butler is just a further point back on 145. Division 3 is certainly up for grabs.

Winter League Individual Week 7 Winners: Division One: Patrick Hoey (PH 13) 31pts, Division Two: Fergal Brady (PH 18) 33pts, Division Three: Kenneth Devlin (PH 19) 26pts.

Mannan Castle Senior Men

After finishing second twice in recent weeks, Graeme Woodcock finally got over the line in first place thanks to two pars in the last three holes. In runner up spot with 18 points, Richard Rountree was one point behind Graeme and one point ahead of last week’s winner Eddie Rouiller.

Senior 9 hole Competition Tuesday 30th November: 1st Graeme Woodcock (18)19pts, 2nd Richard Rountree (25) 18pts, 3rd Eddie Rouiller (22) 17pts.

Mannan Castle Ladies

What's better than winning the weekly competition? Winning the weekly competition two weeks in a row. Helena Connolly did just that, following last week's terrific round with another scorcher, carding 32 pts for another emphatic win.

Lorraine Delkos's robust 25 pts earned her a worthy second place with Jacintha Cowley coming in third place with a fine 25 pts.

Winter 13 Hole Competition 1st Dec 2021: 1st Helena Connolly (29) 31pts (32-1 for previous win), 2nd Lorraine Delkos (14) 25pts c/b, 3rd Jacintha Cowley (35) 25pts c/b.