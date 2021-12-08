This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final Redeemer 1 Shamrocks 4
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Final Rock Celtic 0 Shamrocks 1
U16 Muirhevnamor Mulvenna Cup Final Termonfeckin Celtic 0, Ardee Celtic 0 (Termonfeckin win on penalties)
FAI Centenary Youth Cup Gory Celtic 2, Ardee Celtic 1
SFAI U14 Kennedy Shield Semi Final Dundalk Schoolboys League 3 Longford SL 2 (AET)
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Weekend 11/12 December
SFAI U14 Kennedy Shield Final Dundalk SL v Roscommon SL, University of Limerick TBC
Tuesday 14 December
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier R/Up Playoff Ardee Celtic v Rock Celtic, Bellew Park 7.00PM
