Search

08 Dec 2021

This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results

Dundalk and District League Logo

This weeks Dundalk & District League Schoolboy Fixtures and Results

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Semi Final Redeemer 1 Shamrocks 4

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Final Rock Celtic 0 Shamrocks 1

U16 Muirhevnamor Mulvenna Cup Final Termonfeckin Celtic 0, Ardee Celtic 0 (Termonfeckin win on penalties)

FAI Centenary Youth Cup Gory Celtic 2, Ardee Celtic 1

SFAI U14 Kennedy Shield Semi Final Dundalk Schoolboys League 3 Longford SL 2 (AET)

 

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Weekend 11/12 December

SFAI U14 Kennedy Shield Final Dundalk SL v Roscommon SL, University of Limerick TBC

Tuesday 14 December

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier R/Up Playoff Ardee Celtic v Rock Celtic, Bellew Park 7.00PM

The Commentary Box: Dundalk board promising big changes following Strategic Review

Dundalk RFC's 'Lockdown Lineout for Meego' raises €10,000

Joe Carroll: Another long awaited goal ticked off at Dundalk courtesy of Eglish

Louth's Ó Murchú slams Government's ‘disastrous fortnight of mixed messages and u-turns’

Covid 19

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media