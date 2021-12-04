Search

04 Dec 2021

Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Connor McCaughey and Mags Coburn victorious

Connor McCaughey wins Dessie Ward’s President’s Prize at Dundalk Golf Club

Dundalk Golf Club

Reporter:

reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK

The Turkey competitions continued at Dundalk Golf Club with another eight winners over the four divisions.

Countback was needed to separate the top two in Division 1 with Connor McCaughey (4) edging out Jim Dwyer (7) after both had finished on 30pts and it was also needed in Division 4 where David Lawrence (18) edged out Paddy Greene after both had 29pts returns.

Desmond McKeown (12) recorded the best score of the competition with his 35pts giving him a five-point winning margin over John McKeever (9) in Division 2 while Sean McGeough (14) had 34pts to win by four from Martin Cairins (15).

The 2021 Golfer of the Year Brian Crombie had another moment to remember when he had a hole in one on the par three 5th.

Patrick Gray (21) won the 18-hole Open Singles competition on Wednesday November 24 after shooting 39tps to win by one from Damien Garland (7).

The Men's AGM will take place online on Monday 6 December and members must contact the office on admin@dundalkgolfclub.ie to pre-register if they wish to attend.

Saturday, 20 November and Sunday, 21 November - Turkey Event - 14 Hole Stableford – Division 1: Connor McCaughey (4) 30/19/12pts, Jim Dwyer (7) 30/19/11.

Division 2: Desmond McKeown (12) 35pts, John McKeever (9) 30pts. Division 3: Sean McGeough (14) 34pts, Martin Cairns (15) 30pts. Division 4: David Lawrence (18) 29/20pts, Patrick Greene (17) 29/16pts.

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 - Open Singles Stableford Competition - Patrick Gray (21) 39pts, Damien Garland (7) 38pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The fifth week of the Winter League saw Mags Coburn, Joan Corrigan and Marie McGuigan claim the divisional top spots with impressive scores of 32 points, 26 points and 27 points respectively in the 14-hole competition.

There are a number of teams in contention for overall winner of the league. With only one week remaining, it will all come down to the wire next week.

Saturday 20 November and Tuesday 23 November – Winter League Week 5 - Division 1: Mags Coburn (17.2) 32pts, Elaine Ward (12.2) 27pts, Bernie McCabe (18.2) 26pts.

Division 2: Joan Corrigan (22.4) 26pts, Geraldine Blackmore (26.2) 25pts, Sally McDonnell (22.1) 24pts. Division 3: Marie McGuigan (35.3) 27pts, Orla O’Grady (28.9) 26pts, Bernadette Kearney (39.8) 25pts. 9 Hole Competition: Mary Connor (31.3) 16pts, June Desmond (30.2) 16pts.

The Commentary Box: Dundalk board promising big changes following Strategic Review

Val Leddy dreaming of a big day in Croke Park as the Martins host Shelmaliers

Sitar Restaurant Dundalk offers free dinners to homeless at Christmas

Sitar Restaurant Dundalk

Go ahead given for 49 new apartments at Dublin Street in Dundalk

84-88 Dublin Street

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media