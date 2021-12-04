Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Connor McCaughey and Mags Coburn victorious

DUNDALK

The Turkey competitions continued at Dundalk Golf Club with another eight winners over the four divisions.

Countback was needed to separate the top two in Division 1 with Connor McCaughey (4) edging out Jim Dwyer (7) after both had finished on 30pts and it was also needed in Division 4 where David Lawrence (18) edged out Paddy Greene after both had 29pts returns.

Desmond McKeown (12) recorded the best score of the competition with his 35pts giving him a five-point winning margin over John McKeever (9) in Division 2 while Sean McGeough (14) had 34pts to win by four from Martin Cairins (15).

The 2021 Golfer of the Year Brian Crombie had another moment to remember when he had a hole in one on the par three 5th.

Patrick Gray (21) won the 18-hole Open Singles competition on Wednesday November 24 after shooting 39tps to win by one from Damien Garland (7).

The Men's AGM will take place online on Monday 6 December and members must contact the office on admin@dundalkgolfclub.ie to pre-register if they wish to attend.

Saturday, 20 November and Sunday, 21 November - Turkey Event - 14 Hole Stableford – Division 1: Connor McCaughey (4) 30/19/12pts, Jim Dwyer (7) 30/19/11.

Division 2: Desmond McKeown (12) 35pts, John McKeever (9) 30pts. Division 3: Sean McGeough (14) 34pts, Martin Cairns (15) 30pts. Division 4: David Lawrence (18) 29/20pts, Patrick Greene (17) 29/16pts.

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 - Open Singles Stableford Competition - Patrick Gray (21) 39pts, Damien Garland (7) 38pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The fifth week of the Winter League saw Mags Coburn, Joan Corrigan and Marie McGuigan claim the divisional top spots with impressive scores of 32 points, 26 points and 27 points respectively in the 14-hole competition.

There are a number of teams in contention for overall winner of the league. With only one week remaining, it will all come down to the wire next week.

Saturday 20 November and Tuesday 23 November – Winter League Week 5 - Division 1: Mags Coburn (17.2) 32pts, Elaine Ward (12.2) 27pts, Bernie McCabe (18.2) 26pts.

Division 2: Joan Corrigan (22.4) 26pts, Geraldine Blackmore (26.2) 25pts, Sally McDonnell (22.1) 24pts. Division 3: Marie McGuigan (35.3) 27pts, Orla O’Grady (28.9) 26pts, Bernadette Kearney (39.8) 25pts. 9 Hole Competition: Mary Connor (31.3) 16pts, June Desmond (30.2) 16pts.