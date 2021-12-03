Sitar Restaurant Dundalk offers free dinners to homeless at Christmas

Search

03 Dec 2021

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Sitar Indian Restaurant in Dundalk have announced that they are to offer a free takeaway hot meal to any homeless, elderly or vulnerable person from their takeaway this Christmas Day.

The family run restaurant and takeaway made the decision as a way to thank the community for its support since they launched their takeaway service earlier this year.

Sharing their news on social media this week, they family say that :

“When we launched our takeaway service, your response was staggering and still is to this day – we absolutely love seeing you all enjoy your takeaways in your homes!

“Even though we haven't been able to run as a restaurant for a lot of this year, you have helped us to keep going as a business and for that, we will always be thankful.

“As a small run family Takeaway and Restaurant we've discussed and decided to give something back to the community.

“So this Christmas on the 25th December we have decided to open our takeaway area from 5-8pm to serve any homeless, elderly and vulnerable people a free takeaway hot meal with a Indian Masala Tea.

“You can also pick up a meal for a neighbour (senior/disabled) if they can't get out.

“Whomever walks through our door will have total anonymity. No questions will be asked! There'll be no pictures or anything like that taken.”

