Go ahead given for 49 new apartments at Dublin Street in Dundalk
Planning permission has been granted for a mixed use development at 84-88 Dublin Street in Dundalk, that would see the development of 49 new apartments.
Louth County Council have given the go ahead to Remcoll Developments Ltd to demolish the existing retail/commercial units, boundary walls, rear storage yard and parking area and construct a new mixed use development ranging from two-five storeys, consisting of one retail unit and 49 apartments.
Remcoll Developments had originally planned for 51 apartments at the site, but Significant Further Information received by Louth County Council on October 29, saw the reduction to 49 apartments.
