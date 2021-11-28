Naomh Fionnbarra and ST Annes elect committee for 2021 at AGM

The 66th AGM of Naomh Fionnbarra G.F.C. and St. Anne's Camogie Club was held on Tuesday 23rd November at 8.00pm in Dillonstown Community Centre.

The meeting was well attended from all sectors of the club. Chairman Mark McArdle welcomed everyone to the meeting and congratulated the U16 Girls football team who won the U16 League and the U15 Boys football team who won the John West Feile.

Hard luck to the U14 Boys football team who lost the Mid Louth League Final and to the U13 Boys football team who lost the Division 1 League final. Minutes from the previous AGM were read and adopted.

John Duffy gave a detailed report of St. Anne's year. St. Annes Camogie club made great progress this year where player numbers and coach numbers grew. The club was well represented in juvenile blitzes and competitions.

The club fielded with a full senior team in all Senior League and Championship games in what was a challenging season. The club was well represented at inter county level too. Thanks to team coach Marcu Dennehy, main sponsors Connect Credit Union and all volunteers who assisted in admin, preparing and supporting teams both on and off the field.

The St. Anne's Committee for 2021 is as follows:

Chairperson: John Duffy

Vice Chariperson: Mary Connor Secretary: Dearbhla Coughlan

Assistant Senior Secretary: Clodagh Fennell

Assistant Junior Secretary: Clare McClenehan Treasurer: Nicola Connor

PRO: Nicola Fennell Assistant PRO: Ailbhe Rogers



Committee members: Helen Traynor, Ann Harrington, Eileen Moynagh, Marcus Dennehy, Zoe Rogers, Siobhan Dawdry, Richard McCullough, Brenda Murray Flynn & Sara Treadwell.

The Senior Men's report was read by Chairman Thomas McQuillan. The Senior men's team, proudly sponsored by Oxigen Environmental, had a poor year as they were relegated from the Louth Intermediate Championship after one year and finished bottom of the Division 2 League but avoided relegation due to the County Board decision to remove relegation from all leagues in 2021.

The team were severely hampered with injuries and transfers out of the club. The adult men's teams will play in the Junior Championship, the Division 2 League, the Paddy Sheelan Cup and the Division 5 League in 2022. An U20 team amalgamated with Lannleire was also entered in the U20 competition which is currently ongoing.

The Mens Committee for 2022 is as follows:

Chairperson: Thomas McQuillan

Vice Chairperson: Hugh McGrane

Secretary: Dermot O'Neill

Assistant Secretary: TBC

Treasurer: Ciaran Boyle

Assestant Treasurer: Peter Callan

PRO: Nicholas Butterly

Assistant PRO: Thomas McCreesh

Committee members: Ciaran Boyle, John Doyle, Gerry Leonard, Mairtin Murphy, Martin Crosbie, Martin O'Neill, Padraig Butterly, Mark McArdle, Damien Hanratty, Michael McArdle, Conor Boyle & Kalum Regan.