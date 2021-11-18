Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Paul O'Callaghan takes weekend title by a single point

Paul O’Callaghan, playing off nine, won the 14 Hole Singles Stableford competition held over the first weekend of November. He shot 35pts to pip Ollie Reilly (13) by one point. The Divisional winners were David Smyth (9), Daniel Gallagher (11) and Michael Keating (16).

Last Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford, which is sponsored by Delux Bathrooms and Tiling, was won by Kevin Callan (29) with a score of 40pts.

The Turkey competitions are back with singles stableford and team competitions being run each weekend from now until Christmas.

The annual Spirit competition will take place in mid-December. This year the Turkey vouchers will be awarded in the singles competition based on the best scores in handicap categories. As usual one point will be deducted from a player’s playing handicap for each turkey won.

The Captain’s Dinner takes place in the Clubhouse this Friday 19 November at 8pm and all members are welcome to join us as we celebrate Trevor Giff’s term in office. Pre-booking is essential and reservations must be made through the restaurant on 0429321731.

Saturday, 06 November 2021 and Sunday, 07 November 2021 - 14 Hole Singles Stableford: Overall winner: Paul O'Callaghan (9) 35pts, Ollie Reilly (13) 34pts. Division 1: David Smyth (9) 29/21pts, John Mulligan (9) 29/19pts. Division 2: Daniel Gallagher (11) 30pts, Edmund Sheridan (12) 29pts. Division 3: Michael Keating (16) 31pts, Ciaran Rafferty (16) 30pts.

Wednesday, 10 November - Open Singles Stableford sponsored by Deluxe Bathrooms and Tiling: Kevin Callan (29) 40pts, Colm O'Hanrahan (22) 37pts, Patrick Gray (21) 34pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The third week of the Winter League saw Una Kelly, Bernie Prendergast and Geraldine Hoare claim the divisional top spots with impressive scores of 31 points, 29 points and 27 points respectively in the 14 hole competition.

Division 1: Una Kelly (19.4) 31pts, Elizabeth McGuinness (19.6) 28pts. Division 2: Bernie Prendergast (23.4) 29pts, Geraldine Blackmore (26.2) 26pts. Division 3: Geraldine Hoare (29.1) 27pts, Lucy Greenan (30.7) 24pts. 9 Hole Competition: Joan Smith (31.9) 21pts, Maureen Sheridan (15.6) 21pts.