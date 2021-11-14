St Peters AC rack up three medals at Leinster Cross Country Championships

The picturesque setting of Avondale Park in Co Wicklow was the venue on Sunday last for the Leinster Senior and Uneven juvenile Championships. The St Peters Club had three athletes win individual Championship medals.

Leah Mooney put the disappointment of finishing just outside the medals two weeks ago in the under eighteen well and truly behind her last weekend by putting herself on the front foot from the start of this weeks under nineteen race.

She ran extremely bravely around the testing course to hold on for an eleventh place finish and claim one of the much sought after top twelve individual medals.

Niamh Brady followed up on her recent good performances with another solid Run finishing once again inside the top twelve, this time in ninth place in the U19 event.

In the girls under fifteen race Dearbhla Allen, who has been enjoying her most successful season to date in 2021, showed her commitment and dedication when she ran whilst being under the weather in a bid to qualify for the U15 National Championships.

Dearbhla ran the race sensibly and although not at full strength did enough to secure a seventh place finish and in doing so helped the Louth County team to a bronze medal. Harry O’Reilly continued his progress with a strong run in the boys under fifteen race.

The girls under thirteen race had three St Peters club athletes. The ever-reliable twins of Emily and Hannah O’Reilly raced alongside Laura Duff who gave their all in what was a tough course and gained great experience for the future.

In the boys under eleven event, Conor Duff gave his all in a race that up on 200 young athletes competed in, however he didn’t get off to the start he would have liked.

Instead he worked his way through the field to finish in twentieth position and in doing so helped the Louth team qualify for the national championship with a fourth place finish.

The day started off with non-Championship races for both Under nine boys and girls and Colm Duff showed his older club mates how to do it when storming to a tenth place finish.