Keith Boylan expecting big things as Glen Emmets seal return to Intermediate football

“Nightclubs are back open so we can celebrate a bit harder tonight,” roared Glen Emmets wingback Keith Boylan after the Junior success in Dunleer. However, scale back to lockdown 13 months previous when Boylan was in Australia, the Tullyallen man didn’t want to be anywhere else on the day.

“You can't beat it,” Boylan quipped “There is nowhere I'd rather be than here in Dunleer after winning this. It is unbelievable. It is really what the spirit and the community needed after the last year everyone is after having. I Really enjoyed today.”

Whilst in exile, Boylan had to watch his side get relegated last season, something he didn’t enjoy but it was a huge motivation to get back home and get back involved with the club he feels is on the up.

“With everything that was going on, COVID football, you get homesick. It was tough seeing the boys going through that but I always knew that behind them was a good committee, a good club and a good back ground and I knew that we could really push on again this year and get there.

“With Ray (Lambe, manager) coming in, a fresh face, fresh young lads coming in and we have another 10 young lads coming in next year I really think this club is going places. So it was great to get back and enjoying this with the lads.”

En route to the final Boylan has become Mr versatile for his side, playing wherever his manager Lambe wants him to and the final was no different.

“They had some real key men there today so I had to tag them at the start,” he revealed. “So yeah it took a few roles to get over the line, the weather didn't help so we had to change things up before the game even. Wet weather, windy day, it might not be pretty but look, we got the win.

“We knew if we brought our A game we would be good enough. We didn't take the Mitchels for granted but we knew, if we got the ball and we got our key men on the ball that we can win this game. That was the game-plan, get our key men, the scorers, on the ball.”

So proved to be the case, Boylan kept up his end of the bargain and scorers like Conor Grimes, Ronan Grufferty and hat-trick hero Kealan O’Neill in particular, came up trumps.