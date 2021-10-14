Sean O'Mahonys Club Notes: Junior and underage sides in championship action

Junior Football Update

The Sean O'Mahonys second team were defeated by four points by St Martins in the louth Junior Championship on the Point Road last Friday evening.

In what was an entertaining game, both teams seemed to get most of their scores together in spurts, while in their own period of domination and so the home side found themselves 0-4 to 0-1 down at the first water break, Brian McGuirk having opened the scoring.

Then Danny O'Brian kicked two good points from play and Benny Traynor rifled the ball to the net, all late in the first half, to leave the lads from the Quay 1-3 to 0-5 up at the changeover. On the restart Danny O'Brien slotted over a free from the right hand side, before the Monaisterboice side blasted 2-2 to take control of the game.

But points from play from Danny O'Brien and Benny Traynor and a Barry Mackin free dragged the Dundalk side back into the game. O'Brien then capped an outstanding performance with a wonderful goal, to cut the deficit to just two points.

However the away side managed to stem the tide and tacked on the last two points from play to notch up a deserved win by 2-11 to 2-7.

Team & Scorers: Eddie Maguire, Lee Byrne, Callum Smith, Dave Tippins, Ciaran Jamison, Oisin McCumiskey, Dean Carroll, Brian McGuirk (0-1), Conor Murphy, Barry Mackin (0-1 Free) Liam Dullaghan, Benny Traynor (1-1), Aaron Mackin, Eoin Hanratty, Danny O'Brien (1-4, 0-1 Free). Subs: Liam Clarke, Kevin Quinn, Gerard McCormac.

Juvenile Football Update

The Sean O'Mahony's/NAP/DHill U17's had a brilliant win over O'Raghallaighs last Sunday by 2-15 to 3-6 in the Gaelic Grounds.

The Sean O'Mahony's/NAP/DYI U15's exited their Championship in the semi-final stage on Saturday afternoon in Dowdallshill, losing out on a scoreline of 3-12 to 2-9 to a strong Geraldines outfit after battling hard throughout.

The U12's were defeated by St Joseph's also on Saturday evening in a 14 goal thriller on the Point Road, in what was their final game of the season.

On Tuesday the 12th the Sean O'Mahony's/NAP/DHill U17's travelled to Stabannon to face Newtown Blue's in their championship quarter final but were defeated by 4-16 to 0-6.