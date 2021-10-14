Search

14/10/2021

Sean O'Mahonys Club Notes: Junior and underage sides in championship action

Sean O'Mahonys Club Notes: Junior and underage sides in championship action

Photo Credit: Sean O'Mahonys GFC Facebook

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

Patrick.flaherty@iconicnews.ie

Junior Football Update

The Sean O'Mahonys second team were defeated by four points by St Martins in the louth Junior Championship on the Point Road last Friday evening.

In what was an entertaining game, both teams seemed to get most of their scores together in spurts, while in their own period of domination and so the home side found themselves 0-4 to 0-1 down at the first water break, Brian McGuirk having opened the scoring.

Then Danny O'Brian kicked two good points from play and Benny Traynor rifled the ball to the net, all late in the first half, to leave the lads from the Quay 1-3 to 0-5 up at the changeover. On the restart Danny O'Brien slotted over a free from the right hand side, before the Monaisterboice side blasted 2-2 to take control of the game.

But points from play from Danny O'Brien and Benny Traynor and a Barry Mackin free dragged the Dundalk side back into the game. O'Brien then capped an outstanding performance with a wonderful goal, to cut the deficit to just two points.

However the away side managed to stem the tide and tacked on the last two points from play to notch up a deserved win by 2-11 to 2-7.

Team & Scorers: Eddie Maguire, Lee Byrne, Callum Smith, Dave Tippins, Ciaran Jamison, Oisin McCumiskey, Dean Carroll, Brian McGuirk (0-1), Conor Murphy, Barry Mackin (0-1 Free) Liam Dullaghan, Benny Traynor (1-1), Aaron Mackin, Eoin Hanratty, Danny O'Brien (1-4, 0-1 Free). Subs: Liam Clarke, Kevin Quinn, Gerard McCormac.

Juvenile Football Update

The Sean O'Mahony's/NAP/DHill U17's had a brilliant win over O'Raghallaighs last Sunday by 2-15 to 3-6 in the Gaelic Grounds.

The Sean O'Mahony's/NAP/DYI U15's exited their Championship in the semi-final stage on Saturday afternoon in Dowdallshill, losing out on a scoreline of 3-12 to 2-9 to a strong Geraldines outfit after battling hard throughout.

The U12's were defeated by St Joseph's also on Saturday evening in a 14 goal thriller on the Point Road, in what was their final game of the season.

On Tuesday the 12th the Sean O'Mahony's/NAP/DHill U17's travelled to Stabannon to face Newtown Blue's in their championship quarter final but were defeated by 4-16 to 0-6.

Over 50 redundancies in Horseware Dundalk as the business withdraws production and warehousing from town

AUTUMN CHILL: Temperatures will drop to near-freezing tonight

REVEALED: 300,000 adults haven't come forward for Covid-19 jabs

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media