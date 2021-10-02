Search

02/10/2021

Nominate an outstanding Volunteer in Sport today and be in with a chance to win €1000 for your local sports club

The 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards will take place remotely in December, with nominations open until October 17th

EBS is proud to partner with the Federation of Irish Sport for a third consecutive year on the Volunteers in Sport Awards, which recognise and support the army of volunteers in sport and physical activity in local communities across Ireland. The Awards will take place virtually in December 2021.

More than 450,000 volunteers across Ireland ensure that sport and physical activity take place around the country every day. Each year, this army of volunteers dedicates over 37.2 million hours of their time across the country’s sports clubs and associations.

This sport volunteer effort is worth an estimated €1.5bn to the exchequer. Volunteers are there to support sporting clubs and communities from early morning to late at night, without any expectation of recognition or reward.

In partnership, the Federation of Irish Sport, EBS will once more honour and celebrate the commitment and dedication of these volunteers in helping to ensure sport happens at every level. 

They are asking people in Louth to nominate a volunteer in their particular sport that they would like to see recognised at the 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards.

To nominate an everyday hero, and to be in with the chance of winning €1,000 for your local sports club, simply visit www.volunteersinsport.ie. Nominations can be made by a club, individual or sporting body with the closing date for entries October 17th. Only one volunteer will chosen from each county ahead of an overall winner being decided.

