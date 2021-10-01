Search

01/10/2021

Final SEEK mural of 2021 set to be painted on Francis Street by Sardinian artist

The mural will be based on the life of Dr Thomas Coulter

Seek Dundalk festival organisers planning 'Jesus Jones' mural for 2020

There will now be a second mural on Francis Street

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The final mural of the SEEK Festival 2021 is set to be started this Sunday, with artist Tellas set to paint a homage to the life of local botanist Dr Thomas Coulter.

The mural itself is set to be painted on Francis Street, with work on the final mural of the 2021 SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival set to begin on Sunday.

Tellas, an artist from Sardinia, is set to create the mural.

According to the SEEK Festival, his style of painting is “richly organic” and that he takes inspiration from natural elements in the landscape.

“This passion for botany is a perfect fit as he will be paying homage to the life of Dr Thomas Coulter,” said the SEEK Festival, in a post on Instagram this afternoon.

Dr Coulter, who is from Dundalk, was born in 1793 and travelled across the world, cataloguing plants in Mexico, Arizona and California, before returning to Ireland and founded the herbarium in Trinity College Dublin.

He passed away in 1843, with numerous plants being named in his honour since.

This is set to be the final mural of the 2021 SEEK programme, following the record-breaking mural of Lugh painted on the side of the Crowne Plaza Dundalk by Australian artist Smug One.

