Search

18/09/2021

Strong performance at Tailteann Games sees St Peter's Cian Gorham make Irish Team

Cian Gorham St Peters AC

Cian Gorham in his Leinster vest during last weekend's Tailteann Games in Santry Stadium Dublin

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

As most distance running athletes are now in Cross Country mode the exceptionally long Track & Field season continues for Cian Gorham.

Cian took part in the Interprovincial Schools Competition know as the Tailteann Games on Saturday last at Morton Stadium Santry. He had another strong run finishing just 200th of a second outside his PB in a time of 1.56.22.

This was a fantastic finish to what has been a brilliant year having earlier won the National Club 800M Championship. Cian finished in 2nd place which was enough to clinch a place on the Irish schools team that will travel to Derbyshire in England for the SIAB International Schools track & Field Competition.

It really was the icing on the cake for Cian getting to pull on the Irish vest, no more than he deserves for his dedication to training. Cian has the added bonus that joining him on the team is his fellow Louth Athlete and nemesis Neil Culchane from Ace AC which is testimony to the work being done by the Louth Clubs in Athletics.

Last gasp Gillespie goal gives St Mary's a narrow win over St Mochtas

Gallant Dundalk Gaels put it up to below par Newtown Blues in losing effort

1-8 from Robbie Murphy crucial for Na Piarsaigh as they defeat Sean McDermotts

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media