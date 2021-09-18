Strong performance at Tailteann Games sees St Peter's Cian Gorham make Irish Team

As most distance running athletes are now in Cross Country mode the exceptionally long Track & Field season continues for Cian Gorham.

Cian took part in the Interprovincial Schools Competition know as the Tailteann Games on Saturday last at Morton Stadium Santry. He had another strong run finishing just 200th of a second outside his PB in a time of 1.56.22.

This was a fantastic finish to what has been a brilliant year having earlier won the National Club 800M Championship. Cian finished in 2nd place which was enough to clinch a place on the Irish schools team that will travel to Derbyshire in England for the SIAB International Schools track & Field Competition.

It really was the icing on the cake for Cian getting to pull on the Irish vest, no more than he deserves for his dedication to training. Cian has the added bonus that joining him on the team is his fellow Louth Athlete and nemesis Neil Culchane from Ace AC which is testimony to the work being done by the Louth Clubs in Athletics.