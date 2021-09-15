1-8 from Robbie Murphy crucial for Na Piarsaigh as they defeat Sean McDermotts

Anglo Junior Football Championship Group D

NA PIARSAIGH 2-10

SEAN MCDERMOTTS 1-11

Na Piarsaigh edged this intriguing Junior Championship Group D encounter by four points against Sean McDermotts in Hunterstown at noon on Sunday.

Both sides were determined not to blink first, both coming with rigid defensive systems and counter attacking styles of play. It made each attack a chess match with each outfit trying to get their shooter in possession.

Robbie Murphy was comfortably the best player on the field, his composure and accuracy proved to be the difference and with new addition Mícheál Begley still to be added to the mix the Dundalk side may have a long winter ahead of them.

On the opposing side, Marty Duffy’s introduction for the Sean’s very nearly swung the tight game in his side's favour. Kevin McMahon was ploughing a lonely furrow until the former Ardee St. Mary’s man's arrival.

Murphy indeed shot John Garvey’s side into the lead with the opening three points of the game played in perfect conditions. The Sean’s rode their luck and relied on the brilliance of Danny Reilly in the goal to pull off some astute saves but they were still in the game.

Danny Commins eventually got up the field to point for the Churchtown men a quarter of an hour in. Murphy would add two more points after a clever Vincent Chorley effort.

However it was all Sean’s in the run into half time. Mickey Woods took one off the line, but sub Sean Martin whipped over a magnificent score.

It got better for the determined McDermotts’ outfit when Aaron Myles landed a superb free to leave the minimum between the sides, 0-6 to 0-5 in favour of Na Piarsaigh.

The game would continue to be close and Cormac Walsh would in fact level with the first score of the second half. Murphy added to his tally but the first goal would prove decisive.

New addition Vincent Chorley expertly finished an excellent move work from a quick Adam Molloy kick out. The major came before the water break leaving Colm Donnelly no time to respond quickly, instead they had to react from the next kickout.

Substitute Duffy did kick three points but it wouldn’t be enough as Peter Osbourne and Murphy traded goals in the final quarter.

NA PIARSAIGH: Adam Molloy; John Galligan Eamonn McAuley, Fergal Mulholland; Bryan Sharkey, Mickey Woods (0-1), Steven Guinness; Jarlath Lyons, Mark O’Hare; Mark Larkin, Paul Mallon, Ciaran Murphy; Robbie Murphy (1-8,0-4 frees), Vinny Chorley (1-1), James Mahoney. Subs: Ger Smyth for Lyons (25), Ronan McCartney for O’Hare (40), Sean Geeney for C Murphy (45) Stephen Arrowsmith for Larkin (50), David Boyle for Mallon (55).

SEAN MCDERMOTTS: Danny Reilly; Kevin McGahon (0-1), Ciaran McMahon, Sean McMahon; Lorcan Ludden, Danny Commins, Ian Corbally; David McArdle, Cormac Walsh (0-1); Emmett Duffy, David O’Neill (0-1), Peter Osbourne (1-0); Aaron Myles (0-1 free), BJ Mathews, Kevin McMahon (0-2). Subs: Sean Martin for Ludden (17), Marty Duffy (0-3 )for Matthews (HT), Tony Kelly for McArdle (45), Alan O’Nell for D O’Neill (56).

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St.Patrick’s)