17/09/2021

Louth GAA Fixtures: who is your club playing as the championship hots up

Friday 17th Sept 21

Glyde Rangers vs Stabannon Parnells JFC Group A Darver 7 30PM

John Mitchels vs St Nicolas JFC Group B Point Road 8 30PM

Saturday 18th Sept 21

Clan Na Gael vs  Dundalk Young Irelands IFC Group B Dowdallshill 5 30PM

O’Mahonys vs St Fechins IFC Group A Haggardstown 7 30PM

O'Raghallaighs vs Hunterstown Rovers IFC Group C Dunleer 4 30PM

Oliver Plunketts vs St Finbarrs IFC Group D Stabannon 2 30PM

Sunday 19th Sept 21

Wolfe Tones vs Glen Emmets JFC Group C  Drogheda 12PM

Annaghminnon Rovers vs Lann Leire JFC Group Darver 12 PM

St Joseph's vs Newtown Blues SFC Group B The Grove 2PM

St Patrick’s vs Ardee St Marys SFC Group A Dowdallshill 3 30PM

Naomh Mairtin vs Dreadnots SFC Group D Dunleer 5 30 PM

St Brides vs Mattock Rangers SFC Group C Stabannon 7 30PM

Monday 20th Sept 21

Cuchulainn Gaels vs Sean McDermotts JFC Group D Darver 7 30PM

Dowdallshill vs Na Piarsaigh JFC Group D Clan Na Gael 7 30PM

