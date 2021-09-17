Louth GAA Fixtures: who is your club playing as the championship hots up

Friday 17th Sept 21
Glyde Rangers vs Stabannon Parnells JFC Group A Darver 7 30PM
John Mitchels vs St Nicolas JFC Group B Point Road 8 30PM
Saturday 18th Sept 21
Clan Na Gael vs Dundalk Young Irelands IFC Group B Dowdallshill 5 30PM
O’Mahonys vs St Fechins IFC Group A Haggardstown 7 30PM
O'Raghallaighs vs Hunterstown Rovers IFC Group C Dunleer 4 30PM
Oliver Plunketts vs St Finbarrs IFC Group D Stabannon 2 30PM
Sunday 19th Sept 21
Wolfe Tones vs Glen Emmets JFC Group C Drogheda 12PM
Annaghminnon Rovers vs Lann Leire JFC Group Darver 12 PM
St Joseph's vs Newtown Blues SFC Group B The Grove 2PM
St Patrick’s vs Ardee St Marys SFC Group A Dowdallshill 3 30PM
Naomh Mairtin vs Dreadnots SFC Group D Dunleer 5 30 PM
St Brides vs Mattock Rangers SFC Group C Stabannon 7 30PM
Monday 20th Sept 21
Cuchulainn Gaels vs Sean McDermotts JFC Group D Darver 7 30PM
Dowdallshill vs Na Piarsaigh JFC Group D Clan Na Gael 7 30PM
