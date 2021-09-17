Dreadnots turn on the style as they coast to comfortable win over Geraldines

Anchor Tours Senior Football championship Group D

Dreadnots 0-19 Geraldines 2-6

0-11 points from the talented Jay Hughes played an integral part in the Dreadnots’ comfortable victory over a Geraldines side who finished the game with 13 players.

Hughes and Peter Kirwan scored 0-15 points between them as the Dreadnots treated those in attendance in Dunleer on Sunday afternoon to some excellent scores from play and from frees.

John O’Brien’s side led by 0-5 to 0-1 after the opening 10 minutes, with all five Clogher scores emanating from the boot of Jay Hughes. Shane Rogers was the sole response for the Geraldines who saw seven of the 13 first half attacks turned over by the Dreadnots defence.

With the Dreadnots players getting men behind the ball, they often forced a Geraldines player to turn the ball over, with two or three players surrounding the man on the ball.

Another noticeable feature from this match, was the amount of ball that Dreadnots keeper Ciaran Cunnigham saw.

Not just content with laying the ball off to a corner back, Cunningham often continued his run, looking for the return pass, and contributing to several attacks and scores.

This forced the Geraldines to cough up possession 14 times in that opening half. Paraic Smith and two further scores from Hughes gave the Dreadnots an 0-8 to 0-1 lead as the game edged towards half time.

Late Geraldines scores from Shane Rogers and a free from Sean McEneaney left it at 0-8 to 0-3 in the Dreadnots’ favour at the interval.

Jay Hughes continued to shoot the lights out in the second half, with Peter Kirwan also chipping in as the Dreadnots led by 0-14 to 0-4 at the second half water break.

James Califf who finished with 27 possessions over the hour also got his name on the scoresheet in that period. An excellent score from Nicky Mackin was the Ger’s score in that time.

Paraic Smith found the range as did second half substitute Ciaran Finnegan with Kirwan and Hughes continuing to sparkle.

Having lost Josh Arrowsmith to a second yellow card in the first half, the Geraldines also lost James Craven to the same fate in the final few moments of the game as their discipline continued to deteriorate.

Despite this, the Geraldines did manage to put some gloss on the scoreboard thanks to two late goals from the hardworking Ben Mooney and Shane O’Hanlon, to leave it at 0-19 to 2-6 at full time.

O’Hanlon also saw a penalty saved by the excellent Ciaran Cunnigham with the Dreadnots now looking a decent bet to advance to the knockout stages, as they take on last year’s winners Naomh Martin in their second group game on Sunday.

Dreadnots: Ciaran Cunnigham; Barry Faulkner, Padraig Rath, Conor Clarke; Aaron Scullion, Anthony Williams, Conor Faulkner; Paraic Smith (0-2, 0-1 free), Dermot Campbell; Peter Kirwan (0-4, 0-1 advanced mark), Pat Lynch, James Califf (0-1); Jay Hughes (0-11, 0-6 frees), Darragh Shevlin, Cian McEvoy. Subs: Carl Monaghan for Darragh Shevlin (45), Conor Shevlin for Lynch (49), Ciaran Finnegan (0-1) for Faulkner (54).

Geraldines: Sean McEneaney (0-1 free); Ben Mooney (1-1), Nicky Mackin (0-1), Jack Traynor; Gareth Neacy, Dan Corcoran, Ferghal McDonald; Michael Rogers, James Craven; Josh Arrowsmith, Mathew Corcoran, Shaun Callan; Neill Jones, Shane Rogers (0-3), Shane O’Hanlon (1-0) Subs: Jamie Callan for Shaun Callan (16), Paddy Hoey for Michael Rogers (26), Feidhlim Joyce for Jones (39), Stephen Reidy for Traynor (47).

Referee: David J McArdle