Search

16/09/2021

St Fechins show their hand with 26 point mauling of Roche Emmets

St Fechin's Joey Corrigan

St Fechin's Joey Corrigan in action. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship Group A

ST. FECHIN’S 6-18 ROCHE EMMETS 1-7

St Fechin’s put their hands up for Intermediate Championship honours right from the off this season with a dismantling of Roche Emmets at the Clan’s on Friday night.

The teams were actually level three times early on, evergreen Dan O’Connell had given Roche the lead for the one and only time with the opening score of the contest.

Signs of Roche’s demise that was about to come were well hidden under the shiny bonnet of a classy Barry O’Hare effort as both sides went point for point in the early exchanges.

However, Eugene Judge’s men looked to be sizing their opponents up and powerful Eoghan Duffy and Eoin Hackett exerted their force to find the net in a 2-6 blitz to end the first half leading by 2-10 to 0-5.

Roche needed the perfect start to the second half to spark a revival but instead it was the Termonfeckin side who rattled off three points before the in-form Duffy added his second goal.

Gasping and shell shocked, O’Connell did respond with a toe-poke that wrong-footed the goalkeeper Niall McDonnell. That would only be a slight rebuff as the Division One side pushed on once again.

Showing no mercy to the Division Two outfit, Duffy completed his hat-trick and Niall Devlin also got in on the act before leaving the field with a couple of goals. 

Substitute Caoimhín Reilly found the target with a much-needed score that wouldn’t even apply gloss to the scoreboard. Ronan Holcroft and Joe Corrigan on the other hand were a constant threat, having played centre back for the entire league Holcroft was especially lively, back in his natural habitat up top in the full forward line.

While Roche will lick their wounds, a mouth-watering clash between St.Fechin’s and Sean O’Mahony’s awaits this Saturday night in Haggardstown, one of the most entertaining games of the championship last season.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Joe Bishop, Peter Lynch, Harry O’Connell; Gerard Browne, James McDonnell, Seán Dawe; Glen Stewart, David Quigley; Liam Carthy, Dan O’Connell (1-1), Shane Byrne (0-1); Mark Byrne, Barry O’Hare (0-4, 0-3 frees), Martin Carroll. Subs: David O’Connell for Carthy (42), Caoimhín Reilly (0-1) for Browne (44), Mikey McCourt for M Byrne (46).

ST. FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell; Pauric O’Donoghue, Danny Burnell (0-1), Niall McCabe; Seán Kerrisk (0-2), David Collier, Jamie McDonnell (0-1); Bevan Duffy (0-2), Paul Mathews (0-1); Eoin Hackett (1-1), Colm O’Neill (0-1), Joe Corrigan (0-3, 0-2 frees); Niall Devlin (2-1), Eoghan Duffy (3-0), Ronan Holcroft (0-5, 0-3 frees) Subs: Ryan Walsh for Mathews (HT), Brian Devlin for Holcroft (44), A O'Neill for J McDonnell (50), Mathew Flanagan for E Duffy (50) ,Dylan Rice for N Devlin (53).

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers)

Kilkerley and Plunkett's play out exciting draw in Darver

Burns Brothers on song as Hunterstown put Cooley to the sword

Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty and Ireland defeat Scotland in Home Internationals

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media