15/09/2021

BetVictor and Dundalk Stadium announce sponsorship deal as Floodlight Fridays return

O'Brien to field Mendelssohn at rearranged Kentucky Derby race night

Dundalk Stadium's signature floodlight Friday fixtures return this week

Dundalk Stadium has announced that BetVictor has signed a new sponsorship deal for quarter four of 2021 where the bookmaker will have precedence over most of the autumn into winter fixtures commencing this Friday 17th September.

With 22 fixtures from September 17th to December 17th it is the Stadium’s busiest time of year. Their signature Floodlit Fridays and racing twice a week from the end of October to the end of December will give punters plenty of opportunities to enjoy the many BetVictor sponsored races on site with the re-opening of Hospitality Packages also returning on Friday

Director of Sportsbook Matt Scarrott spoke on behalf of BetVictor regarding the sponsorship; “We are delighted to be back sponsoring at Dundalk once again, the action at Irelands only all-weather track always offers our customers competitive betting heats as well as the chance to see a future star or two emerge. We hope our deal across twenty race-days this year will help to support the Irish racing industry and is a sign of our ongoing commitment to the sport.”

Jim Martin, CEO Dundalk Stadium said; “It is great to be working closely with BetVictor again, we are very grateful for their support of our track and Irish Racing. It is going to be an action packed season and we are very much looking forward to opening our Restaurant doors for the first time in a year and a half so people can experience BetVictor’s contribution up close and personal.”

Dundalk Stadium is now taking bookings for indoor and outdoor packages online: https://www.dundalkstadium. com/booktickets.

