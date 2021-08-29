Cuchulainn Gaels still searching for first win as goals either side of half time seal Rovers' victory

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 2-10

CUCHULAINN GAELS 2-05

Goals either side of the break from Aidan Lee Martin and Dwayne Markey helped Annaghminnon Rovers claim victory over Cuchulainn Gaels in Omeath on Saturday evening.

In the only match in Division 3B to go ahead last weekend, it was the visitors who came good in the second half to claim a fourth success of the season.

The results cements the Stonetown outfit’s fifth place position in the league but leaves Cuchulainn Gaels still searching for their first success after seven outings.

It was looking good for the hosts in the first half when they found the net twice through JP Elmore and Cian McDonald to put themselves in a good position but at the other end Aidan Lee Martin raised a green flag to cut the gap to 2-2 to 1-4 at half time.

The second half saw the visitors respond to the challenge and points from Rory Phelan along with a goal from Dwayne Markey saw them come out on top by five points.

ANNAGHMINNON: Richie Ashfield; Tiarnan O’Brien, Paul McArdle, Tomas Byrne; Ronan Byrne, Emmet Byrne, Padraig Russell; Conor Russell 0-3, Tony Brennan; Colin Campbell, James O’Connor, Dylan Mulholland; Dwayne Markey 1-1, Aidan Lee Martin 1-0, Rory Phelan. Subs: James Finnegan for T Brennan, Fergal Markey for A Lee Martin.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Ciaran Connolly; Peter Morgan, Callum Fearon, Brendan McKeown; Martin Ward, Martin Hynes, Seamus McCabe; Michael McCabe 0-3, Francis O’Hagan; Brendan O’Hagan, Eoin McDonald 1-1, JP Elmore 1-0; Cian McDonald, David O’Reilly, Rammie Phillips. Subs: Jordan Loye 0-1 for JP Elmore, Chris McQuaid for E McDonald.