Roche Emmets Club Notes: Fixtures results and fundraising news

Results
18/8/2021
Roche U16 girls 2-14 Clan Na nGael 4-04
20/8/2021
Roche U17 boys 3-13 Oliver Plunketts 2-08
22/8/2021
Roche U16 girls 5-06 Naomh Martin 3-12
Fixtures Scheduled
Friday 27th 7.30pm
Mens Division 2 League in Roche
Roche v Hunterstown Rovers
Saturday 28th 2.30pm
U11 match
Sunday 29th 11am
U8 Regional Blitz in Roche
Sunday 22nd 11am
U7 regional blitz, Sean O’Mahonys host
Congratulations
Congratulations to Roche players who are excelling in other sports. Niamh Norton and Ciara Whyte have been strutting their stuff on soccer pitch, Ffion and Rhiannon Dolan impressed at the recent National Youth Cycling Championships while Cian Gorham won Gold in the 800M U17 race in Tullamore.
Club Development Lotto
The numbers drawn in last weeks draw were 3,7,11,24. There was no winner meaning next week's jackpot now stands at a whopping €13500. Anthony O’Brien, Freda McCann, Phil Woods, Susan Byrne and Terri Stewart were all match three numbers winners. Don't forget you can play the lotto online at https://rocheemmetsgaa. clubzap.com/draws
Drive in Bingo
Gates open at 3.30pm on the of 5th September for our first drive in bingo event. Total cash prizes are over €1200 with the event raking place every Sunday from 4.30PM from that date onwards.
Annual Golf Classic
This year's golf classic fundraiser takes place on Sunday the 28th August at Ashfield Golf Course. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and priced at €50, €100, €150 and €200 for tees and greens. If you are interested in playing contact Sean McGee for tee times at 0879197771. Teams of four are priced at €140 which includes a main course meal.
The Hatch
The Hatch will continue to open for all home match fixtures and every Friday evening and Saturday morning for juvenile training sessions. Why not use the opportunity to have a tea or coffee and a good catch up with family and friends while watching your children playing on the pitch. Thank you for your continued support from all the team at The Hatch.
Just 150 trees were planted by Louth County Council in 2020, the lowest number since the council began recording data
