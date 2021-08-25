Search our Archive

This week's greyhound results from Dundalk Stadium

17.08.21

Race 1:DROOPYS SOLDIER (Trap 4 time: 21.57) Owner: Michael Dunphy, trainer: Robert G Gleeson

Race 2: AGADIR OSCAR (Trap 4 time:29.59) Owner: One-From-Mullagh Syndicate, trainer: Tina McGrane

Race 3: SPEAN BRIDGE (Trap 4 time: 21.61) Owner: Patrick and Phillip Kerr, Trainer: Owner

Race 4: CHARLOTTE AMALIE (Trap 3 time:21.92) Owner: David Dunne, Trainer: Owner

Race 5: SPLINTERS BLITZ (Trap 5 time:29.14) Owner: Aodhan Boyle and Gavin McAteer, Trainer: Owner

Race 6: TEN TONNE TREV (Trap 2 time:28.92) Owner: Darren Watson, Trainer: David Murray

Race 7: CAITLINS ROSE (Trap 3 time: 28.79)  Owner: Michael Kearns and Richard Kearns, Trainer: Owner

Race 8: ISO FANTASTIC (Trap 5 time:28.68) Owner: Darren McAleer,  Trainer: Owner

Race 9: BARNEYS STYLE (Trap 4 time:21.55) Owner: Frank Barron, trainer: Vera Croarkin

Race 10: BALLYHONE BUDDY (Trap 6 time: 28.78) Owner: Willie Mullan, trainer: William Mullan

Race 11: MUCHO MACHO EZRA (Trap 1 time: 21.37) Owner: Sean Hagan and Eamon Devlin, Trainer: Owner

 

21.08.21

Race 1: JAXX FERAL ALICE (Trap 3 Time: 21.68) Owner: Eva Abedi, Trainer: Owner

Race 2: HOWELL REBEL (Trap 2 Time: 29.16) Owner: Claire O’Reilly Trainer: Owner

Race 3: KILCARN PRINCE (Trap 2 Time:29.32) Owner: Seamus Lanney, Trainer: Owner

Race 4: BALLYMAC MARIAH (Trap 1 Time:21.65) Owner: Piaras O’Gaora, Trainer: Owner

Race 5: JETTS PANDA (Trap 6 Time:28.54) Owner: Stephen Carroll, trainer: Tina McGrane

Race 6: CHERRYPARK ROCK (Trap 2 Time:28.52) Owner: Brendan Monaghan, Trainer: Owner

Race 7: LEMON MOLL (Trap 5 Time:28.76) Owner: Harry and Laura Caldwell, Trainer: Owner

Race 8: CHERRYPARK HERO (Trap 3 Time:29.03) Owner: Brendan Monaghan, Trainer: Owner

Race 9: SENAHEL MIRACLE (Trap 3 Time:28.65) Owner: Desmond Woods, Trainer: Damian Maginn

Race 10: COOLCHOLLY CHILL (Trap 1 Time:21.55) Owner: Francie Doherty, Trainer: Owner

Race 11: HIGHVIEW TROJAN (Trap 5 Time:28.65) Owner: Michael Doyle, Trainer: Owner

