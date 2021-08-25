This week's Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboy League fixtures and results

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE
U17 League: Ardee Celtic 2 St Dominic's 0; Quay Celtic 2 Rock Celtic 1; Bellurgan Utd 1 Square Utd 1; Rock Celtic 2 Dromin Juveniles 2; Dromin Juveniles 0 Shamrocks 3; Walshestown 0, Termonfeckin Celtic 5
U16 League: Glenmuir Utd 6 Square Utd 0; Shamrocks 2 Square Utd 0; Shamrocks 7 Bellurgan Utd 2; Termonfeckin Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 2; Glenmuir Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd 3; Walshestown 0 Ardee Celtic 6
U15 Premier: Shamrocks 6 Bay Utd 1
U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic 5 Ardee Utd 1; Redeemer Celtic 3 Rockville 1; Glenmuir Celtic 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 4; Bellurgan Celtic 2 St Dominic's 5
U14 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 6 Dromin Juveniles 1
U14 Division 1: Rockville 6 Quay Olympic 0; Quay Celtic 6 Bellurgan Celtic 2; Glenmuir Utd 1 Shamrocks 5
U13 Premier: Quay Celtic 3 Shamrocks 0; Bellurgan Utd 0 Ardee Utd 1; Glenmuir Utd 3 Rock Celtic 2
U13 Division 1: Dromin Juveniles 3 Bellurgan Athletic 0; Redeemer Celtic 2 Muirhevnamor 5; Bay Utd 2 Woodview Celtic 6
U12 Premier: Redeemer Celtic 6 Ardee Celtic 0; Walshestown 2 Bay Utd 0; Shamrocks Celtic 6 Bellurgan Utd 0; Rock Celtic 4 Blayney Academy 0; Quay Celtic 6 Glenmuir Utd 0; Blayney Academy 1 Rock Celtic 2; Shamrocks Celtic 5 Walshestown 2
U12 Division 1: Woodview Celtic 0 Quay Olympic 0; Glenmuir Celtic 6 Rockville 0; Muirhevnamor 2 St Dominic's 0; Blayney Academy White 0 Dromin Juveniles 4; Muirhevnamor 1 Woodview Celtic 4; Bay Celtic 3 Quay Olympic 5; Bay Celtic 3 Shamrocks Utd 6
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Wednesday August 25
U12 Premier: Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Clancy Park 7.00PM; Bellurgan Utd v Blayney Academy, Flynn Park 7.00PM
U12 Division 1: Shamrocks Utd v Muirhevnamor, Fatima 7.00PM
Thursday August 26
U13 Division 1: Rockville v Quay Olympic, Sandy Lane 6.30PM;
U16 League: Ardee Celtic v Shamrocks, Town Parks 6.30PM; Square Utd v Rock Celtic, Monastery School 6.30PM
Saturday August 28
U9 Lions: Ardee Celtic Blue v Rock Celtic Stripes, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Dromin White, Rock Road 11.00AM
U9 Leopards: Bay Utd v Ardee Celtic Red, Rock Road 11.00AM; Rock Celtic White v Bellurgan Bears, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U9 Tigers: Bellurgan Bandits v Quay Celtic Black, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Dromin Blue v Rock Celtic Red, Dromin 11.00AM
U9 Cougars: Quay Celtic White v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Blades v Walshestown, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U11 Group 1: Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic Red, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45 AM; Dromin Juveniles v Bay Utd, Dromin 9.45 AM; Rock Celtic White v Redeemer Celtic, Sandy Lane 9.45 AM; Quay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Clancy Park 9.45 AM
U11 Group 2: Ardee Celtic Blue v Quay Olympic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Rock Celtic Red, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Bay Celtic v Bellurgan Athletic, Rock Road 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Black v Walshestown, Town Parks 9.45AM
U13 Premier: Ardee Utd v Rock Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
U13 Division 1: Muirhevnamor v Bay Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Rockville, DKIT Pitch 11.00AM
U15 Premier: Glenmuir Utd v Rock Celtic, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic, Dromin 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Bay Utd, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, DKIT Pitch 12.30PM; Ardee Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM; Rockville v Glenmuir/Quay, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Termonfeckin Celtic v St Dominic's, Termonfeckin 12.30PM
U17 League: Rock Celtic v Walshestown, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Square Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Monastery School 2.15PM; St Dominic's v Bellurgan Utd, Friary Field 2.15PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Termonfeckin 2.15PM
Sunday August 29
U8 Penguins: Muirhevnamor v St Dominic's, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Olympic, Bellew Park 12.30PM
U8 Walruses: Woodview Celtic v Bay Celtic, Bellew Park 12.30PM; Walshestown v Bellurgan Blades, Walshestown 12.30PM;
U8 Seals: Bay Utd v Quay Celtic White, Rock Road 12.30PM; Bellurgan Bandits v Rock Celtic Red, Flynn Park 12.30PM;
U8 Dolphins: Glenmuir Utd v Ardee Celtic Red, Bellew Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic White v Quay Celtic Black, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
U10 Group 1: Walshestown v Bellurgan Utd, Walshestown 9.45.AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Dromin Juveniles, Town Parks 9.45.AM; Woodview Celtic v Quay Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45.AM
U10 Group 2: Rock Celtic White v Rock Celtic Red, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Quay Olympic v Redeemer Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Utd, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM
U10 Group 3: St Dominic's v Bellurgan Athletic, Friary Field 9.45AM; Muirhevnamor v Dromin Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Stripes v Glenmuir Athletic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Redeemer Utd v Quay Athletic, Gorman Park 9.45AM
U12 Premier: Quay Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Rock Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Blayney Academy v Shamrocks Celtic, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Walshestown, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Ardee Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM
U12 Division 1: St Dominic's v Woodview Celtic, Friary Field 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor v Bay Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM; Blayney Academy White v Shamrocks Utd, Beach Hill 12.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Glenmuir Celtic, Dromin 11.00AM; Rockville v Quay Olympic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Rock Road 12.30PM
U16 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Termonfeckin 2.15PM; Glenmuir Utd v Walshestown, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM;
U16 Division 1: Rock Celtic v Square Utd, Sandy Lane 2.15PM;
Tuesday August 31
U17 League: Shamrocks v Quay Celtic, Fatima 6.30PM
Thursday September 2
U16 Division 1: Glenmuir Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 6.30PM
