Search our Archive

25/08/2021

This week's Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboy League fixtures and results

Dundalk Schoolboys League fixtures

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE

U17 League: Ardee Celtic 2 St Dominic's 0; Quay Celtic 2 Rock Celtic 1; Bellurgan Utd 1 Square Utd 1; Rock Celtic 2 Dromin Juveniles 2; Dromin Juveniles 0 Shamrocks 3; Walshestown 0, Termonfeckin Celtic 5

U16 League: Glenmuir Utd 6 Square Utd 0; Shamrocks 2 Square Utd 0; Shamrocks 7 Bellurgan Utd 2; Termonfeckin Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 2; Glenmuir Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd 3; Walshestown 0 Ardee Celtic 6

U15 Premier: Shamrocks 6 Bay Utd 1

U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic 5 Ardee Utd 1; Redeemer Celtic 3 Rockville 1; Glenmuir Celtic 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 4; Bellurgan Celtic 2 St Dominic's 5

U14 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 6 Dromin Juveniles 1

U14 Division 1: Rockville 6 Quay Olympic 0; Quay Celtic 6 Bellurgan Celtic 2; Glenmuir Utd 1 Shamrocks 5

U13 Premier: Quay Celtic 3 Shamrocks 0; Bellurgan Utd 0 Ardee Utd 1; Glenmuir Utd 3 Rock Celtic 2

U13 Division 1: Dromin Juveniles 3 Bellurgan Athletic 0; Redeemer Celtic 2 Muirhevnamor 5; Bay Utd 2 Woodview Celtic 6

U12 Premier: Redeemer Celtic 6 Ardee Celtic 0; Walshestown 2 Bay Utd 0; Shamrocks Celtic 6 Bellurgan Utd 0; Rock Celtic 4 Blayney Academy 0; Quay Celtic 6 Glenmuir Utd 0; Blayney Academy 1 Rock Celtic 2; Shamrocks Celtic 5 Walshestown 2

U12 Division 1: Woodview Celtic 0 Quay Olympic 0; Glenmuir Celtic 6 Rockville 0; Muirhevnamor 2 St Dominic's 0; Blayney Academy White 0 Dromin Juveniles 4; Muirhevnamor 1 Woodview Celtic 4; Bay Celtic 3 Quay Olympic 5; Bay Celtic 3 Shamrocks Utd 6

 

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Wednesday August 25

U12 Premier: Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Clancy Park 7.00PM; Bellurgan Utd v Blayney Academy, Flynn Park 7.00PM

U12 Division 1: Shamrocks Utd v Muirhevnamor, Fatima 7.00PM

Thursday August 26

U13 Division 1: Rockville v Quay Olympic, Sandy Lane 6.30PM;

U16 League: Ardee Celtic v Shamrocks, Town Parks 6.30PM; Square Utd v Rock Celtic, Monastery School 6.30PM

Saturday August 28

U9 Lions: Ardee Celtic Blue v Rock Celtic Stripes, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Dromin White, Rock Road 11.00AM

U9 Leopards: Bay Utd v Ardee Celtic Red, Rock Road 11.00AM; Rock Celtic White v Bellurgan Bears, Sandy Lane 11.00AM

U9 Tigers: Bellurgan Bandits v Quay Celtic Black, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Dromin Blue v Rock Celtic Red, Dromin 11.00AM

U9 Cougars: Quay Celtic White v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Blades v Walshestown, Flynn Park 11.00AM

U11 Group 1: Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic Red, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45 AM; Dromin Juveniles v Bay Utd, Dromin 9.45 AM; Rock Celtic White v Redeemer Celtic, Sandy Lane 9.45 AM; Quay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Clancy Park 9.45 AM

U11 Group 2: Ardee Celtic Blue v Quay Olympic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Rock Celtic Red, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Bay Celtic v Bellurgan Athletic, Rock Road 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Black v Walshestown, Town Parks 9.45AM

U13 Premier: Ardee Utd v Rock Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM

U13 Division 1: Muirhevnamor v Bay Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Rockville, DKIT Pitch 11.00AM

U15 Premier: Glenmuir Utd v Rock Celtic, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic, Dromin 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Bay Utd, Flynn Park 11.00AM

U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, DKIT Pitch 12.30PM; Ardee Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM; Rockville v Glenmuir/Quay, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Termonfeckin Celtic v St Dominic's, Termonfeckin 12.30PM

U17 League: Rock Celtic v Walshestown, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Square Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Monastery School 2.15PM; St Dominic's v Bellurgan Utd, Friary Field 2.15PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Termonfeckin 2.15PM

Sunday August 29

U8 Penguins: Muirhevnamor v St Dominic's, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Olympic, Bellew Park 12.30PM

U8 Walruses: Woodview Celtic v Bay Celtic, Bellew Park 12.30PM; Walshestown v Bellurgan Blades, Walshestown 12.30PM;

U8 Seals: Bay Utd v Quay Celtic White, Rock Road 12.30PM; Bellurgan Bandits v Rock Celtic Red, Flynn Park 12.30PM;

U8 Dolphins: Glenmuir Utd v Ardee Celtic Red, Bellew Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic White v Quay Celtic Black, Sandy Lane 12.30PM

U10 Group 1: Walshestown v Bellurgan Utd, Walshestown 9.45.AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Dromin Juveniles, Town Parks 9.45.AM; Woodview Celtic v Quay Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45.AM

U10 Group 2: Rock Celtic White v Rock Celtic Red, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Quay Olympic v Redeemer Celtic, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Utd, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM

U10 Group 3: St Dominic's v Bellurgan Athletic, Friary Field 9.45AM; Muirhevnamor v Dromin Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Stripes v Glenmuir Athletic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Redeemer Utd v Quay Athletic, Gorman Park 9.45AM

U12 Premier: Quay Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Rock Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Blayney Academy v Shamrocks Celtic, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Walshestown, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Ardee Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM

U12 Division 1: St Dominic's v Woodview Celtic, Friary Field 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor v Bay Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM; Blayney Academy White v Shamrocks Utd, Beach Hill 12.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Glenmuir Celtic, Dromin 11.00AM; Rockville v Quay Olympic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM

U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Rock Road 12.30PM

U16 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Termonfeckin 2.15PM; Glenmuir Utd v Walshestown, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM;

U16 Division 1: Rock Celtic v Square Utd, Sandy Lane 2.15PM;

Tuesday August 31

U17 League: Shamrocks v Quay Celtic, Fatima 6.30PM

Thursday September 2

U16 Division 1: Glenmuir Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 6.30PM

Pandemic a help to her training as Eve McCrystal goes in search of Tokyo Gold

Val Adedokun completes him move from Dundalk to Premier League side Brentford

Auctioneers say mortgage rules must be 'tweaked' despite dysfunctional market

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media