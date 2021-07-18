St Brides continue strong start to league with narrow win over Sean O'Mahonys

Dunne the game-saver as impressive Bride's hold off rampant Fechin's revival in IFC quarter-final

St Brides' Neil Thornton. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Reporter

Division 1 League Round 5

St. Brides           1-12                                                                                                                                                Sean O'Mahonys 0-14

St. Brides narrowly beat Sean O' Mahonys in sun drenched Pairc an Chuinnigh on Saturday evening.

The visitors started the better and raced into a two point lead. However The Reds found their shooting boots and had levelled proceedings with a brace of points by Emmet Kirk.

The Quay men then edged ahead when Ben Mc Laughlin slotted over with ten minutes played. St. Brides moved up a gear after this with five unanswered points. Conor Finnegan did get one back deep into added time to leave his side trailing by 0-07 to 0-04 at the interval.

The Knockbridge men extended their lead in the first minute after the restart when Kevin Hearty scored a penalty kick.
The men in green and gold had it all to do but did chip away at St. Brides lead to leave a major between the sides at the water break. 1-09 to 0-09.

The last few minutes of the match were intense with both teams exchanging points. With only a goal between the sides and deep into stoppage time O'Mahonys had a chance to steal a victory. However their attempt at a goal with their last second effort was fisted narrowly wide.

St. Brides: Dareen Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Stephen Hoey; Richard Halpenny, Conor Deane, Sean Brennan (0-1); Bernard Laverty, Gareth Hall; Ciaran Deane (0-2), Sean Marry (0-2, 2f), Laurence Steen; Emmet Kirk (0-4, 2f), Kevin Hearty (1-1, penalty), Neil Thornton.Subs: Aaron Hoey, Patrick Reilly (0-1), Ross Murnaghan (0-1), Jake Mc Namara, Michael Keane, Aodhan Fitzpatrick.

Ref: Stephen Murphy

League Success already forgotten as Louth Ladies look to make an impact in Intermediate Championship

Ceire Nolan relishing championship challenge having overcome career threatening cruciate injury

Kieran McCardle's four goal tally decisive as Louth Minors book place in Semi Finals

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie