St Brides continue strong start to league with narrow win over Sean O'Mahonys

St Brides' Neil Thornton. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Division 1 League Round 5
St. Brides 1-12 Sean O'Mahonys 0-14
St. Brides narrowly beat Sean O' Mahonys in sun drenched Pairc an Chuinnigh on Saturday evening.
The visitors started the better and raced into a two point lead. However The Reds found their shooting boots and had levelled proceedings with a brace of points by Emmet Kirk.
The Quay men then edged ahead when Ben Mc Laughlin slotted over with ten minutes played. St. Brides moved up a gear after this with five unanswered points. Conor Finnegan did get one back deep into added time to leave his side trailing by 0-07 to 0-04 at the interval.
The Knockbridge men extended their lead in the first minute after the restart when Kevin Hearty scored a penalty kick.
The men in green and gold had it all to do but did chip away at St. Brides lead to leave a major between the sides at the water break. 1-09 to 0-09.
The last few minutes of the match were intense with both teams exchanging points. With only a goal between the sides and deep into stoppage time O'Mahonys had a chance to steal a victory. However their attempt at a goal with their last second effort was fisted narrowly wide.
St. Brides: Dareen Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Stephen Hoey; Richard Halpenny, Conor Deane, Sean Brennan (0-1); Bernard Laverty, Gareth Hall; Ciaran Deane (0-2), Sean Marry (0-2, 2f), Laurence Steen; Emmet Kirk (0-4, 2f), Kevin Hearty (1-1, penalty), Neil Thornton.Subs: Aaron Hoey, Patrick Reilly (0-1), Ross Murnaghan (0-1), Jake Mc Namara, Michael Keane, Aodhan Fitzpatrick.
Ref: Stephen Murphy
