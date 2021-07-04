Michael Conlan and former world champ TJ Doheny sign up for massive bout on Irish soil

Portlaoise boxer TJ Doheny and former Olympian Michael Conlon sign up for massive bout on Irish soil

TJ Doheny pictured after becoming world champion back in 2018

Michael Conlon has signed up for a massive bout with former World Champion TJ Doheny for what is being dubbed the most significant all-Irish professional boxing match in decades.

The bout will take place on August 6 in Falls Park in Belfast and it will be Doheny's first professional fight on Irish soil.

Doheny boasts a record of 24 fights with 22 wins and two losses and comes into the fight having in 2018 become world champion after defeating the talented Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan.

A win for Doheny could see him move back into the title picture. Commenting on the fight, TJ Doheny said;

“This will be my first time fighting on Irish soil, and I can’t think of a better homecoming. It doesn’t get much bigger than this for an all-Irish clash, and the fans are in for a real treat. This is the kind of fight that I have been craving since my close majority-decision loss to Daniel Roman. Top opposition is what motivates me and helps me raise my game. I cannot wait for this.”

Michael Conlon commented;

"It will be an honour to share the ring with TJ. I have a lot of respect for him and his achievements. I believe it’s my toughest fight to date, and with that, I will make my biggest statement in my quest to become a world champion."

Top Rank promotions chairman Bob Arum said: “This is a big test for Mick, as Doheny is a formidable foe who won’t be intimidated fighting in front of the partisan Belfast crowd. He wanted a Belfast fight, and I am thrilled that his loyal fans will get to see him in person once again.”

Tickets for the fight are now on sale and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster.

