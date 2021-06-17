Ardee Sisters to the fore at Louth Juvenile Track & Field Championships

Day 1 & 2 of the Louth Juvenile Track & Field Championships got underway this weekend with Ardee and District AC getting the season off to a flying start.

Competing for the last time as a Juvenile and for the last time alongside her sisters was Aoibheann Carolan. Aoibheann hit the podium in all her events this weekend taking Gold in the U19 Shot Putt, silver in a photo finish 100m race and the bronze in both the Long Jump and 200m.

Her sisters, Órlaith and Caoimhe also hit the podium; Órlaith in fantastic throwing form came 1st in both the U17 Shot Putt and Javelin, 3rd in the 200m and 4th in the 100m. Caoimhe too came away happy with her gold in the U13 Javelin and silver in the Hurdles.

It was certainly a successful throwing weekend for all five Ardee athletes, not least Kya Mothiram who came first in the U16 Javelin and first again on Day Two in the Shot Putt with a New Championship Record Throw of 11.33 meters.

'Blessed amongst Women' was Charlie Sands who surprised and delighted, hitting the podium on both days coming 1st in the U15 Javelin and 1st again on Day 2 in a super-fast 200m race where he fast out of the blocks.

A strong start to proceedings for the club, who will be hopeful of more success for their athletes on Days three and Four coming up this weekend.

Wonderful results from these young athletes and we wish our members the best of luck competing on Days 3 and 4 to come. Ardee & District AC.