Redeemer AC mark their long awaited return to action with success at Louth Juvenile County Championships

Bláithín Carragher takes Gold and Cara Miele silver for Redeemer AC in the girls U13 Javelin at last weekend's Louth Juvenile County Championships
Day 1 of the Louth Juvenile Track & Field Championships was an outstanding return to the track it for Redeemer AC after an absence of 25 years. The club had their first four athletes back competing and all performed fantastically to win medals.
First up was Cara Miele competing in the girls U13 60M Hurdles, in what was her first ever outing in the event she picked up a silver medal which was the club’s first medal in a quarter of a century.
Next up was Megan Duffy, who in her first ever athletics competition did extremely well to bag the Bronze in the girls U14 Javelin.
In the girls U13 javelin Cara Miele took an impressive 2nd place with Bláithín Carragher winning a titanic battle and claiming gold on the day. Bláithín had an outstanding day by winning a 2nd gold medal in the U13 high jump.
On day 2 Rhiannon Carragher continued the trend with silver in the girls U16 shot putt.
For a club that have been out of the picture for many years, the medals are a welcome return to form, got through the commitment and dedication shown by the athletes, coaches, committee members and parents.
Training continues on pitch 2 at the Clan Na Gael GAA Grounds on Monday 6.45-7.45 for our U8's and 6.45 - 8.15 for all other age groups including our adult training group which is going from strength to strength. For enquiries regarding juvenile and adult training please contact Niall on 0857437717.
