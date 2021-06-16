Huge Success for St Peters AC at Louth Juvenile Track & Field Championships

The Louth track & field season kicked off at the weekend when both days 1 & 2 took place at the Glenmore AC Track at Bush. Unlike other years when all age groups would be in action, due to the current restrictions it was mainly the older age groups that got to compete.

St Peters AC athletes enjoyed fantastic success bringing home a total of 23 medals, 17 of which were Gold, five silver and three bronze.

The clubs sprinters were in fine form. Ify Enyoazu, making her debut in the club colours made an emphatic entry to Louth athletics winning three Gold medals in the girls U17 age category.

On Saturday she won her first of three medals when she held off a late surge to win the 200M, however on Sunday in the 100M she was in a class of her own storming to victory. The young sprinter then finished off the day by proving she also had endurance to add to her speed by bagging the Gold in the U17 400M race.

Ify’s twin sister Ije was also very impressive in the girls 100M, putting the disappointment of her fourth place finish in the 200M race behind her to clinch a silver medal in the girls 100M and join her sister on the podium.

Ava Plunkett also was in top form competing a sprint double winning gold in both the U19 100M and 200M. Judith Bell was also top of the podium on two occasions collecting Gold medals in both the U17 sprint hurdles and long jump.

Sean Allen, who is better known for distance running has concentrated on shorter track running recently and was rewarded for his dedication with three medals, winning the U17 long jump, grabbing a silver in the 200M race and bronze in the 400M race.

The club had two high jumpers in action and both came home with Gold medals, Lucy Brennan winning the girls U16 and Aeyla Orr in her first outing in the club colours winning the U19. She followed this up by winning silver in the U19 long jump.

Mia Finnegan in her first Javelin competition did fantastically well in the girls U14 competition winning a very well deserved silver medal having recently recovered from a finger injury.

The St Peters middle distance runners then simply took over with some terrific individual performances. Cian Gorham and Niamh Brady both completed the 800M & 1500M double Gold in the under 17 age category with Cian once again running sub two minutes over the 800M distance with a time of 1.58.

Rory McLoughlin followed that up by also doing the 800M and 1500M double in the boys U19 category. Sean Reilly claimed Gold in the boys U16 1500M and will get the opportunity to also complete the double when his 800M race takes place next Sunday.

Dearbhla Allen claimed silver in the girls U15 1500M race, in what was her first track Race over that distance, claiming the silver medal and finishing a very pleasing time of 4.57.