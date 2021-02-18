Gardai make arrest during big Dundalk drugs bust

Gardaí have seized an estimated €90,000 worth of cannabis and arrested a man following a search in Dundalk.

At approximately 12:15pm on Thursdsy, February 18, Gardaí carried out a search of a residence in Dundalk.

During the search, €90,000 worth of cannabis plants, saplings and herb was seized along with other drug paraphernalia.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.