Seven Louth students win DCU scholarships for academic excellence

Seven Louth students have each been presented with a €500 Academic Scholarship to study at DCU in recognition of their achieving more than 550 points in the Leaving Certificate:

Peter Patrick Rice (pictured above), a former student of Colaiste Rís, Louth and currently a first-year student in Bachelor of Education

Patrick Loftus, a former student of De La Salle College, Louth and currently a first-year student BSc in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Science.

Megan Halpenny, a former student of St Vincent’s Secondary School, Louth and currently a first-year student in BSc Science Education.

Joseph Oluwasanya, a former student of St Mary’s College, Louth and currently a first-year student in Data Science.

Daragh Farrelly, former student of De La Salle College, Louth and currently a first-year student in Accounting and Finance.

Conor Garland, a former student of De La Salle College, Louth and currently a first-year student in Bachelor of Education.

Amy Kathleen McGuire, a former student of Our Lady’s College, Louth and currently a first-year student BSc Physics with Biomedical Sciences.

Over €70,000 worth of scholarships were presented to fresher students at DCU. Awardees were joined at a special presentation ceremony at the Helix by their parents and former school principals and teachers.

Each student received a commemorative certificate and the school principal/ teacher were presented with a plaque to display in the school marking the significant achievement of their past pupil.

The DCU Academic Scholarship Awards were presented to 144 students from throughout Ireland on achieving more than 550 CAO points at Leaving Certificate or equivalent.

A scholarship of €500 is awarded to students who gain the required number of points, meet the specific entry requirements and register to study with any of DCU’s five faculties: Engineering & Computing; Humanities & Social Sciences; Science & Health; Institute of Education and DCU Business School.

To find out more about studying at DCU or the DCU Academic Scholarships, visit: http://www4.dcu.ie/prospective/scholarships.shtml