Open filmed casting call for actors announced by Film & TV students at Dundalk IT

Students of the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT), have announced an open filmed casting call for actors to be showcased on an actor's database for up and coming student productions.

Previous short fiction films made on this course have gone onto be screened and win awards at film festivals such as the Fastnet Film Festival, Richard Harris Film Festival, Celtic Media Festival, Galway Film Fleadh, Belfast Film Festival, Cinemagic Film Festival, G, Kerry Film Festival, Clones Film Festival, amongst many others.

Actors can register their interest on the form at this link for 10 minute open audition slot

Auditions take place in Dundalk IT on Thursday February 6. All details will be provided to actors via email after registering their interest.

Actors are requested to prepare a maximum 5-minute monologue which will be recorded with quality camera, sound & lighting by the 3rd year students and a copy of the audition will be made available via WeTransfer shortly afterwards to the actor for use on their own showreels.

Currently, the students are casting for the following age group/genders but all are welcome to audition to be part of the database for future roles:

Male, aged 30-40

Male, mid 20s

Female, late-teens-early 20s X 6

Male, early 20s

Female, mid 50s

Male, mid 60s-70s X 2

Female, mid 60s X 2

Male, mid 50s

Male, late-teens-early 20s X 3

Please note all actors should be over 18.

More information on the course can be found at https://www.dkit.ie/courses/school-of-informatics-and-creative-arts/creative-arts-media-and-music/ba-(hons)-in-film-and-television-production.html