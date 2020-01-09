Small monthly increase in number of people signing on Live Register in Louth

Louth saw a small monthly increase in the number of people signing on the Live Register in December, but still managed to see an annual decrease of 8.8% on December 2018, according to Central Statistics Office figures released today.

7,290 people signed on the Live Register in Louth in December 2019. This is 702 or 8.8% fewer than December 2018, but it is 164 or 2.3% higher than the number of people who signed on in November 2019.

Dundalk saw a slightly greater annual decrease, with 10.6% fewer signing on in December 2019 than a year earlier. The town also saw a slight monthly increase however, with 88 more (2.8%) signing on than November 2019.

Ardee saw an annual decrease of 7.6%, with 67 fewer signing on in December 2019 than December 2018. It also saw a relatively high monthly increase however, with 46 or 6% more signing on in December 2019 than November.

The annual decrease in Louth broadly matched the annual decrease in the State overall, with the State seeing an annual decrease of 17,673 (-8.9%) since December 2018.