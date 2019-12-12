'Dundalk is right there on the frontlines of Brexit' says McGahon welcoming funding announcement

"This is really important funding that with assist with the creation of a dedicated senior posts for Dundalk and Drogheda within Louth County Council that will specifically focus on the strategic development of both towns", said Cllr. John McGahon reacting to the news that Louth County Council will receive a grant of €200,000 from the Department of Local Government.

Cllr McGahon explained that the National Planning Framework (NPF) "identifies the need for a focused approach to compact, sequential and sustainable development in this region and these two posts will facilitate the development and implementation of key projects that align with the NPF, the delivery of urban area plans for both towns and, in the case of Drogheda, coordination with Meath County Council on a range of key developmental strategies."

“Dundalk is right there on the frontlines of Brexit and it’s really important that this position will focus on the strategic development of Dundalk given its unique size and proximity to the border," he continued.

“It’s also important to recognise how both of these positions will be able assist and support the work being carried out by the M1 Corridor for promoting Dundalk and Drogheda attractive destination for prospective investment to Europe and the world.

In making this announcement, John Paul Phelan T.D., the Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform said that “Dundalk and Drogheda are key regional drivers and there is an opportunity now for the Council to embrace the strategic development opportunities set out in the National Planning Framework. I am delighted to assist Louth County Council in bringing a focused approach to these opportunities.”