Significant grant support for strategic development of Dundalk and Drogheda announced

John Paul Phelan T.D., the Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform, today announced a grant of €200,000 to Louth County Council to assist in the creation of dedicated senior posts in Dundalk and Drogheda.

These posts will specifically focus on the strategic development of both towns given their size and their unique position on the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor.

The National Planning Framework (NPF) identifies the need for a focused approach to compact, sequential and sustainable development in this region and these two posts will facilitate the development and implementation of key projects that align with the NPF, the delivery of urban area plans for both towns and, in the case of Drogheda, coordination with Meath County Council on a range of key developmental strategies.

The specific large-town focus of these posts will facilitate the development of both towns as designated regional growth centres. The proposed term for the posts is three years and Louth County Council will provide the balance of funding required for the posts.

In making this announcement, Minister Phelan said that “Dundalk and Drogheda are key regional drivers and there is an opportunity now for the Council to embrace the strategic development opportunities set out in the National Planning Framework.

"I am delighted to assist Louth County Council in bringing a focused approach to these opportunities.”