BREAKING: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith to appear in court this morning

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, who has been detained at Kevin Street Garda Station, has been charged to appear before a sitting of the District Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, today December 4.

Ms Smith has been in Garda custody since Sunday.

Gardaí say Ms Smith will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 4, for this morning's sitting of the court.

More to follow.