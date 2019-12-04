Lisa Smith
BREAKING: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith to appear in court this morning
Smith to be charged by Gardaí
Dundalk woman Lisa Smith to appear in court this morning
Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, who has been detained at Kevin Street Garda Station, has been charged to appear before a sitting of the District Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, today December 4.
Ms Smith has been in Garda custody since Sunday.
Gardaí say Ms Smith will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 4, for this morning's sitting of the court.
More to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on