Alzheimer Café for people with dementia in Dundalk next week

An Alzheimer Café for people with dementia, their friends, families and carers will be opening at the River Café, Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk on Wednesday, September 18 from 4-6pm.

Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Atiqa Rafiq and Psychologist, Dr Alberto Blanco will present on the award-winning Memory Clinic in St Bridget’s Complex, Co Louth which won Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organization, "Making a Difference Staff Awards 2019" Value improvement category winner.

This event is open to everyone – people with dementia, carers, friends and family of people with dementia and members of the public.

This Alzheimer Café will be held on the third Wednesday of the month.

Alzheimer Cafes provide a warm and welcoming space for people with dementia, their family and friends and social and health care professionals to meet, exchange ideas and learnings.

The Alzheimer Café is based on an international model and opens for a few hours on the same evening each month and some cafes run during the day.

They are organised and led by a mix of organisations, professionals, carers, people with dementia and volunteers interested in the area.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is actively involved in and supports the promotion and development of Alzheimer Cafes in Ireland.

September is World Alzheimer’s Month is an opportunity to build understanding about a health issue that will affect more and more people as the years pass, while encouraging crucial efforts to support those already affected by dementia around the world. World Alzheimer’s Day is held on Saturday, September 21.

For more information, go to www.alzheimer.ie