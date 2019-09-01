Gardaí launch investigation following armed robbery at shop in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating a robbery at a shop in Dundalk. The incident occurred on Jocelyn St, Dundalk Co Louth on Saturday August 31 2019 at approximately 9.20am.

A man wearing a scarf covering his face, entered the premises armed with what’s believed to be a handgun.

He demanded cash from the till and fled the scene with a small sum of cash. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 938 8400.