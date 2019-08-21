No end in sight to Boil Water Notice in Louth

There is no end in sight to the Boil Water Notice issued for the Tallanstown Public Water Supply (PWS), as Irish Water continue work on the issue which is affecting approximately 2,000 people served by the Tallanstown PWS.

In a statement issued today, Irish Water said:

"The Boil Water Notice (BWN) currently in place for the Tallanstown Public Water Supply (PWS) since 30 July, 2019 remains in place until further notice as Irish Water continues vital work to improve and safeguard the supply. The Boil Water Notice affects approximately 2,000 people served by the Tallanstown PWS.

"The areas affected include; Tallanstown; Louth Village; Knockbridge; Carnalogue; Mills of Louth; Knockdillon and surrounding areas.

"Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts, in partnership with Louth County Council, are continuing to work closely with the Health Service Executive and the Environmental Protection Agency to lift this BWN as quickly and as safely as possible.

"The BWN was put in place as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process which impacted on the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant. This led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

"Irish Water, in partnership with Louth County Council, have carried out tank cleaning and reservoir cleaning at the plant. The performance of the water treatment plant and water quality monitoring is continuing to ensure consistent water treatment. Flushing of the watermains in the area is ongoing, this is an essential piece of work to maintain the network and is carried out on watermains across the country.

"Irish Water has also contacted all registered vulnerable customers affected by this Boil Water Notice.

"Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by this BWN to homes and businesses in the Tallanstown area. We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we work to resolve this issue. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.

"Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on our website, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

"Further information on Boil Water Notices can be found on our website https://www.water.ie/water- supply/water-quality/boil- water-notice/"

In a statement issued to the Democrat last week, mid-Louth Councillor John Sheridan has said that he received "many reports" of people being sick in the lead up to the issuing of a boil water notice in mid-Louth.