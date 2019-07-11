Irish Heart Foundation
Car boot sale in aid of Irish Heart Foundation in Lorship this month
St Pat's GFC car park on July 21
A car boot sale in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation will be held in the St Patrick’s GFC car park in Lordship, on Sunday, July 21 from 9am to 3pm.
Refreshments will be available in the Car Boot Cafe.
For more information see the carbootsalelordship Facebook page or call 087 255 9405 or 087 289 1720.
