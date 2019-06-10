Expressions of interest invited to fill chairperson vacancy on governing body at Dundalk IT

The Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh T.D. and the Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor T.D. today invited expressions of interest from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy of chairperson of Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT).

Highlighting the importance of the role of chairperson at an institute of technology, Minister McHugh said:

“The chairperson of a governing body of a higher education institution is pivotal to the development and implementation of an institution’s strategic direction and the achievement of its objectives.

“I would encourage candidates who have the qualifications, the necessary skills and experience to submit an expression of interest.”

Minister Mitchell O’Connor pointed to the importance of ensuring accountability within higher education institutions.

“There is a requirement for a high standard of accountability and transparency in how higher education institutions discharge their responsibilities,” Minister Mitchell O’Connor said.

“Each governing body, led by its chairperson, has a responsibility to ensure that those standards are maintained in order to sustain public confidence and the reputation of the sector.”

The process of filling these vacancies is being managed by the Department of Education and Skills. Expressions of interest will be assessed before Minister McHugh is provided with a shortlist of candidates who are deemed to be suitable for appointment to the governing body, from which the Minister will make his selection.

A detailed information booklet can be found here and expressions of interest may be made by submitting a curriculum vitae and detailed cover letter to boardvacancies@education.gov.ie

The closing date for the receipt of applications is 24 June 2019.