ESB electric car charge points in Louth remain broken

Electric car charge points in both Dundalk and Carlingford still remain out of action despite the ESB informing the Dundalk Democrat almost two weeks ago that ecars were working on the repairs almost two weeks ago.

According to the ESB map of charge points across the country, as of today, both the charge points at St Alphonsus Road in Dundalk are still out of service; as well as both charge points at the Tourist Office car park in Carlingford.

The charge point in Blackrock that was also out of operation at the beginning of the month however, according to the ESB map, is operational again.