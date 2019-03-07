ESB dispute Louth County Council claims over number of engineers available to fix electric car charge points

Louth County Council claim delays in fixing charge points in Louth are partly due to the ESB having just two engineers on the road to service charge stations nationally.

The ESB responded to the Council's claim in a statement sent to the Dundalk Democrat. In its response the ESB says:

"ecars has a team of in-house engineers and also employs the services of a third party maintenance provider to service our comprehensive network of charging facilities.

"Our engineers are continuing to work on fixing these chargers and ecars apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The Council was responding to a question by Cllr Maeve Yore, who had asked who was responsible for fixing charge points in the county. Cllr Yore said that there was broken charge points at the charge station in Blackrock and at St Alphonsus road in Dundalk and asked who would be fixing them.

In response to Cllr Yore, the meeting heard that the only way to contact the ESB to report the broken charge points, was to use the ESB call centre. The meeting also heard that the ESB have just two engineers on the road to fix charge stations across the whole country.

The ESB said in its response that they are working on repairs in Dundalk, Carlingford and Drogheda:

"There are 14 charging stations in Co Louth including two multi-standard fast chargers which have three connectors/points. ecars are currently working on repairs for three AC standard charge points at Bolton Square Public Car Park (Drogheda), Louth County Council (St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk) and Tourist Office Cark Park in Carlingford."

It did not mention the charge point in Blackrock in its response.