Louth people asked to show some heart this Valentine's Day

The Irish Heart Foundation is calling on the people of Louth to Show Some Heart this Valentine’s Day and support their fight against heart disease. On Valentine’s Day, teams of people will be packing shopping bags in Dunnes Stores around the country and the Irish Heart Foundation is looking for volunteers who can give a few hours of their day to this effort.

Teams of bag packers will be taking over two Dunnes Stores in Louth – Drogheda and The Marshes, Dundalk. The Irish Heart Foundation wants you to get involved.

Each bagpack will be managed by a local coordinator – as a volunteer, all you need to do is commit to the time you can take part and turn up on the day. To find out more or to sign up to volunteer in your local Dunnes, visit www.irishheart.ie/volunteer or call the Irish Heart Foundation on 01 668 5001.

Tim Collins, CEO of the Irish Heart Foundation said:

“Each year, nearly 10,000 people in Ireland die from heart disease, leaving behind devastated families and communities. 80% of these deaths could be prevented and that’s what the Irish Heart Foundation is working to achieve.

“We’re asking the people of Louth to Show Some Heart and support our national bagpack to raise vital funds for our work. The money raised through this campaign will help us deliver our life-saving programmes like free CPR training, free community heart health checks and support groups for people affected by heart disease.”