The results are in! We have our eight quarter finalists for Dundalk's All Time Great title

The first round of Dundalk's All Time Great competition is now over, and after an incredible response from the public to our polls, we can now confirm our eight quarter finalists!

Renowned local theatre legend Bríd McBride prevailed against one of the town's foremost musical products Liam Reilly. It was a close tussle, but Bríd edged it in the end to grab a place in the last eight.

In a battle of sport versus music, Rob Kearney, in a surprising result, overcame The Corrs to book his place in the next round.

Hometown Dundalk FC legend Barry Kehoe edged out former world boxing champion Tom Sharkey in a great battle.

There was better luck, however, for another boxer in the shape of Amy Broadhurst as she put paid to poet Jim Craven's hopes of winning the title.

'Memory Man' Jimmy Magee saw off fellow peninsula nominee Eve McCrystal to confirm his place in the next round.

In an excellent historic battle, local playwright and early 20th century political figure Dorothy Macardle was triumphant against local industrial juggernaut PJ Carroll.

Dundalk Schoolboys godfather Gerry Gover is safely through to the quarter finals with a spirited win over international architect Peter Rice.

And finally, footballing legend Steve Staunton just about saw off GlenDimplex business magnate Martin Naughton to capture the last spot available.

The draw for the quarter finals has been made and here are the match-ups:

Barry Kehoe v Dorothy Macardle

Rob Kearney v Gerry Gover

Stephen Staunton v Jimmy Magee

Amy Broadhurst v Bríd McBride

The polls for these quarter final match-ups are now available by clicking on the links above! And you have until next Thursday to vote for the people you want to see earn a place in the semi finals of Dundalk's All Time Great!

