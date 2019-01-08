UPDATE: Body of a woman discovered in Ardee

Gardaí in Co. Louth are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman at a house in Ardee.

The discovery was made by Gardaí shortly after 11.30am this morning.

The house has been sealed off and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. Investigating Gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

UPDATE: The Irish Times is reporting the victim is a middle aged woman.