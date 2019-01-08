BREAKING: Woman's body found in Ardee

A Garda investigation is under way in Ardee after the body of a woman was found this morning.

According to RTE, Gardai were called to a house in Ardee at around 11.30am where they discovered the body of a woman.

Further reports indicate that an area in Clonmore in Ardee has been sealed off by Gardaí.

The woman, according to reports, appears to have sustained severe injuries and may have died violently. The scene has been preserved and the State pathologist has been informed.

More to follow.