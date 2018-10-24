Peter Casey and Michael D Higgins neck and next in Dundalk Democrat reader's poll

Peter Casey and Michael D Higgins are currently neck and neck in the Dundalk Democrat poll to see who people in Louth want as the next President.

The poll which began yesterday, sees Michael D Higgins and Peter Casey currently on 35% each.

Liadh Ni Riada is on third place at the moment on 9%.

Sean Gallagher is in fourth on 8%.

Bród and Síoda, the President's Bernese Mountain Dogs are on 5%.

Gavin Duffy is on 5% and finally Joan Freeman is on 3%.

The poll will be open for another day - click here to cast your vote