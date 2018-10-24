Race to the Áras
Peter Casey and Michael D Higgins neck and next in Dundalk Democrat reader's poll
Bród agus Síoda are on 5%
Louth people want Peter Casey as next President according to Dundalk Democrat poll
Peter Casey and Michael D Higgins are currently neck and neck in the Dundalk Democrat poll to see who people in Louth want as the next President.
The poll which began yesterday, sees Michael D Higgins and Peter Casey currently on 35% each.
Liadh Ni Riada is on third place at the moment on 9%.
Sean Gallagher is in fourth on 8%.
Bród and Síoda, the President's Bernese Mountain Dogs are on 5%.
Gavin Duffy is on 5% and finally Joan Freeman is on 3%.
The poll will be open for another day
