POLL: Who do people in Louth want as their next president?

With the race to the Áras entering its final few furlongs, we'd like to get the thoughts of people in Louth on the candidates and an idea of how people will vote this Friday October 26.

We have created a poll to find out who you think has performed best over the campaign and who might therefore get your vote.

We've also added a new candidate(or candidates) to the ballot.

Bród and Síoda, the President's family's Bernese Mountain Dogs, have become almost as recognisable to many in Ireland as the President himself.

Bród agus Síoda are almost as well known as the president himself by now! PIC: Twitter: @PresidentIRL

Now, we're not saying for one second that we think Bród and Sioda would do a better job than any of the candidates on the ballot paper - but we know who we'd prefer to get a selfie with!

We'll hold the poll open until Thursday and share the results before polling day.