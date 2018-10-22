Funding boost for Dundalk LGBTI+ support services

Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd, has welcomed the announcement of €3357 in funding for the Outcomers LGBT Support Service in Dundalk.

The funding under the grant scheme for LGBTI+ Capacity Building initiatives for professional service providers who deal with young people, has been announced by the Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone, further to the launch of the LGBTI+ National Youth Strategy 2018-2020 in June 2018.

Deputy O'Dowd said: “This funding will make an important contribution towards services for LGBTI+ young people in the County.

“Capacity building is described as a key action under Goal 1 of the Government’s LGBTI+ National Youth Strategy, which is to ‘Create a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for LGBTI+ young people’.

“The objectives and actions associated with this goal will work towards the continued improvement of safe, supportive and inclusive spaces for LGBTI+ young people, and this new funding will go towards achieving that goal.