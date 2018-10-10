Man arrested for possession of drugs in Dundalk

A man was arrested in Dundalk last week, after he was found to be in possession of illegal drugs after he was searched by Gardaí.

The incident occurred on Wednesday October 3 at around 7 pm, when Gardaí saw a male acting suspiciously at Drive 1, Muirhevnamor.

Gardaí followed the man when he attempted to run, and upon catching him he was found to be in possession of illegal tablets, with a value of around €1,000.

The 33 year old man was arrested and a file is being prepared for the DPP.